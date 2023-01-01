Menu
2020 Nissan Murano

68,036 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

SV

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

68,036KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465305
  • Stock #: N613366A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2BS2LN146682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,036 KM

Vehicle Description

You'll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2020 Nissan Murano. Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) w/Traction Control System (TCS) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Rear Parking Sensors.

Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18 Alloy, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) w/Traction Control System (TCS) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Tires: 18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

