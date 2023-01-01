2020 Nissan Murano

$31,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 0 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10465305

10465305 Stock #: N613366A

N613366A VIN: 5N1AZ2BS2LN146682

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,036 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.