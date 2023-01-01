$31,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277
2020 Nissan Murano
SV
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10465305
- Stock #: N613366A
- VIN: 5N1AZ2BS2LN146682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,036 KM
Vehicle Description
You'll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2020 Nissan Murano. Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) w/Traction Control System (TCS) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Rear Parking Sensors.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18 Alloy, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) w/Traction Control System (TCS) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Tires: 18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.
Visit Us Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.