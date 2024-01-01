$22,498+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$22,498
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,517 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2020 Nissan Rogue. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 17 Steel w/Full Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode, Tires: P225/65R17 AS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.
Stop By Today
For a must-own Nissan Rogue come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!
902-569-2277