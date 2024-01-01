Menu
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldnt be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2020 Nissan Rogue. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 17 Steel w/Full Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode, Tires: P225/65R17 AS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.

Stop By Today
For a must-own Nissan Rogue come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

2020 Nissan Rogue

56,517 KM

$22,498

+ tax & licensing
Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Used
56,517KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT5LC790776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,517 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2020 Nissan Rogue. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 17 Steel w/Full Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode, Tires: P225/65R17 AS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.

Stop By Today
For a must-own Nissan Rogue come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

