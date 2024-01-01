$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PL0734
- Mileage 32,919 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2020 Toyota Corolla. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Pre-Collision System (PCS), Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning.
Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Direct Shift Continuously Variable -inc: (Direct Shift-CVT), M mode, 10-speed AT simulated shift control and paddle shifters, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire (T125/70D17), Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Toyota Corolla!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
902-569-2277