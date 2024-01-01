Menu
<p> Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldnt be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2020 Toyota Corolla. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Pre-Collision System (PCS), Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Direct Shift Continuously Variable -inc: (Direct Shift-CVT), M mode, 10-speed AT simulated shift control and paddle shifters, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire (T125/70D17), Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Toyota Corolla!</p>

2020 Toyota Corolla

32,919 KM

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Used
32,919KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFB4RBE0LP030734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PL0734
  • Mileage 32,919 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic/CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

