This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this impeccable 2020 Toyota Corolla. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Pre-Collision System (PCS), Outbound Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire (T125/70D17), Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.

Stop By Today
For a must-own Toyota Corolla come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

2020 Toyota Corolla

34,286 KM

$22,798

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$22,798

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,286KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE8LP124223

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,286 KM

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2020 Toyota Corolla. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Pre-Collision System (PCS), Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire (T125/70D17), Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.

Stop By Today
For a must-own Toyota Corolla come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$22,798

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2020 Toyota Corolla