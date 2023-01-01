$25,795 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9990401

9990401 Stock #: S31391

S31391 VIN: 5YFBPRBE8LP111391

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # S31391

Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.