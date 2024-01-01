$42,775+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander
Platinum
Location
Centennial Mazda
402 Mt Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 2A1
902-894-8593
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 7499A
- Mileage 72,224 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Mazda, 402 Mt. Edward Road, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you – call us toll-free at 1-902-894-8593.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
