2020 Toyota Prius
PRIME
2020 Toyota Prius
PRIME
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2020 Toyota Prius Prime. VSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Side Impact Beams, Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota) Emergency Sos, Rear Child Safety Locks, Pre-Collision System (PCS).
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 15 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks -inc: full wheel covers, VSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically controlled, Tires: P195/65R15 All Season, Tire mobility kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
