Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2020 Toyota Prius Prime. VSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Side Impact Beams, Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota) Emergency Sos, Rear Child Safety Locks, Pre-Collision System (PCS).

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 15 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks -inc: full wheel covers, VSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically controlled, Tires: P195/65R15 All Season, Tire mobility kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Stop By Today
For a must-own Toyota Prius Prime come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Used
98,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKARFP7L3124803

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2020 Toyota Prius Prime. VSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Side Impact Beams, Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota) Emergency Sos, Rear Child Safety Locks, Pre-Collision System (PCS).

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 15 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks -inc: full wheel covers, VSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically controlled, Tires: P195/65R15 All Season, Tire mobility kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Stop By Today
For a must-own Toyota Prius Prime come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Toyota Prius