2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

74,642 KM

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Highline

Location

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

74,642KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9852107
  • Stock #: PA2820
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AXXLM022820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA2820
  • Mileage 74,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this impeccable 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan. Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, Park Distance Control (Park Pilot) Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.

Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 18 Nizza Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 235/55R18 100H All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

For a must-own Volkswagen Tiguan come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

902-569-2277

