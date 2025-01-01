Menu
As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Tire Fill Alert provides audible alerts outside the vehicle when inflating an under inflated tire to the recommended tire pressure, Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control, Rear Seat Reminder, OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.).

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Wheel, spare, 18 (45.7 cm) steel, Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors, Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P235/65R18 all-season blackwall, Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall, Tire Fill Alert provides audible alerts outside the vehicle when inflating an under inflated tire to the recommended tire pressure, Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry, Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Suspension, Ride and Handling.

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

56,672 KM

$32,498

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Blazer

LT

12422247

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

LT

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$32,498

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,672KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBHRS3MS571185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA1185
  • Mileage 56,672 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-XXXX

902-569-2277

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2021 Chevrolet Blazer