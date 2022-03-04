Menu
2021 Honda Civic

30,700 KM

Details Features

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

902-892-6577

Sedan EX

Location

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

902-892-6577

30,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8573537
  • Stock #: 22-028A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F70MH014114

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22-028A
  • Mileage 30,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

902-892-6577

