Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Elantra

86,564 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 10465302
  2. 10465302
  3. 10465302
  4. 10465302
  5. 10465302
  6. 10465302
  7. 10465302
  8. 10465302
  9. 10465302
  10. 10465302
  11. 10465302
Contact Seller

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
86,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465302
  • Stock #: PS1583
  • VIN: KMHLM4AG4MU151583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS1583
  • Mileage 86,564 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2021 Hyundai Elantra. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
ELECTRIC SHADOW, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Dark metallic grey, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season.

Visit Us Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a trustworthy Elantra today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

2020 Nissan Murano SV
 68,036 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 86,564 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Venue E...
 53,123 KM
$22,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory