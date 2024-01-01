Menu
This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this impeccable 2021 Hyundai Elantra. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
SPACE BLACK, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Steel grey, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.

2021 Hyundai Elantra

48,745 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

48,745KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG0MU071293

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TL1293
  • Mileage 48,745 KM

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2021 Hyundai Elantra. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

SPACE BLACK, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Steel grey, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.

For a must-own Hyundai Elantra come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Tachometer

CVT

