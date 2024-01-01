$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Essential
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Essential
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TL1293
- Mileage 48,745 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2021 Hyundai Elantra. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
SPACE BLACK, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Steel grey, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.
Stop By Today
For a must-own Hyundai Elantra come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Experience Hyundai
Experience Hyundai
Call Dealer
902-569-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277