Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this impeccable 2021 Hyundai Elantra. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>POLAR WHITE, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Dark metallic grey, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!</p>

2021 Hyundai Elantra

28,044 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
12133845

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Contact Seller

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,044KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG1MU101031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N359871A
  • Mileage 28,044 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2021 Hyundai Elantra. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
POLAR WHITE, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Dark metallic grey, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season.

Visit Us Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 18,747 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Insight for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2019 Honda Insight 28,073 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Luxury for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2019 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Luxury 61,616 KM $19,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra