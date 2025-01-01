Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>FIERY RED, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: drive mode selection, Tires: P205/55/R16 All-Season.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!</p>

2021 Hyundai Elantra

120,866 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Elantra

HEV Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle
12266584

2021 Hyundai Elantra

HEV Ultimate

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,866KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLN4AJ6MU004366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,866 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
FIERY RED, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: drive mode selection, Tires: P205/55/R16 All-Season.

Visit Us Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra HEV Ultimate for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Hyundai Elantra HEV Ultimate 120,866 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GL for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GL 179,741 KM $5,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 40,403 KM $18,798 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra