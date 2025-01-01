$19,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
HEV Ultimate
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,866 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
FIERY RED, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: drive mode selection, Tires: P205/55/R16 All-Season.
