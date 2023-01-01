Menu
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

25,824 KM

Details Description Features



Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277


HEV Preferred w/Trend Package

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

25,824KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9760423
  • Stock #: N244960A
  • VIN: KM8S3DA1XMU005733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N244960A
  • Mileage 25,824 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Rear Parking Sensors.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
HYPER WHITE, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloys, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire, drive mode select and paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness.

Visit Us Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

