$42,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
HEV Preferred w/Trend Package
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$42,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9760423
- Stock #: N244960A
- VIN: KM8S3DA1XMU005733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N244960A
- Mileage 25,824 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Rear Parking Sensors.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
HYPER WHITE, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloys, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire, drive mode select and paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness.
Visit Us Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.