2021 Hyundai Sonata

70,018 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
SPORT

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

70,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9215680
  • Stock #: S28476
  • VIN: 5NPEJ4J29MH068476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2021 Hyundai Sonata. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

QUARTZ WHITE, DARK GREY W/RED STITCHING, LEATHERETTE/DINAMICA SEATING SURFACES -inc: red accent, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19 x 8.0J Aluminum Alloy, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Smartstream 8-Speed Electronic Auto -inc: overdrive lock-up torque converter, shift lock, SHIFTRONIC mode, shift-by-wire button-type gear selectors, paddle shifters and drive mode select, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/40R19 All-Season.

Treat yourself- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

