$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277
2021 Hyundai Sonata
SPORT
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9215680
- Stock #: S28476
- VIN: 5NPEJ4J29MH068476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,018 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2021 Hyundai Sonata. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
QUARTZ WHITE, DARK GREY W/RED STITCHING, LEATHERETTE/DINAMICA SEATING SURFACES -inc: red accent, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19 x 8.0J Aluminum Alloy, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Smartstream 8-Speed Electronic Auto -inc: overdrive lock-up torque converter, shift lock, SHIFTRONIC mode, shift-by-wire button-type gear selectors, paddle shifters and drive mode select, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P245/40R19 All-Season.
Visit Us Today
Treat yourself- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.