2021 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,399 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2021 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning.
DUSK BLUE, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift-lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season.
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a reliable Tucson today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
