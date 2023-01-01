Menu
Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2021 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
DUSK BLUE, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift-lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season.

Visit Us Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a reliable Tucson today!

2021 Hyundai Tucson

34,399 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

34,399KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J33A49MU310463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,399 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2021 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
DUSK BLUE, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift-lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season.

Visit Us Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a reliable Tucson today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2021 Hyundai Tucson