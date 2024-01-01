Menu
Feel at ease with this reliable 2021 Hyundai Tucson. Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
CRYSTAL WHITE, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 18 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift-lock system.

Stop By Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

47,302 KM

$25,798

+ tax & licensing
Luxury

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Used
47,302KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CALXMU398172

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,302 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel at ease with this reliable 2021 Hyundai Tucson. Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
CRYSTAL WHITE, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 18 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift-lock system.

Stop By Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Exchange Policy: 15 Days

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

