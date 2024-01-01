$25,798+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Luxury
Location
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
$25,798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,302 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel at ease with this reliable 2021 Hyundai Tucson. Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera, Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera, Side Impact Beams, Right Side Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
CRYSTAL WHITE, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 18 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift-lock system.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
