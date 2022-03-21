Menu
2021 Hyundai Tucson

82,000 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2021 Hyundai Tucson

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/Sun & Leather Package

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

82,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8854091
  • Stock #: PS3282
  • VIN: KM8J3CA44MU323282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2021 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning.

BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, ASH BLACK, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift-lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season.

Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

