2021 Hyundai Venue

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 1 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10372845

10372845 Stock #: PS3626

PS3626 VIN: KMHRC8A39MU073626

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 72,135 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.