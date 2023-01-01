Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Venue

72,135 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Venue

2021 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 10372845
  2. 10372845
  3. 10372845
  4. 10372845
  5. 10372845
  6. 10372845
  7. 10372845
  8. 10372845
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
72,135KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10372845
  • Stock #: PS3626
  • VIN: KMHRC8A39MU073626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,135 KM

Vehicle Description

You'll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2021 Hyundai Venue. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TYPHOON SILVER, BLACK, STITCHED CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select w/snow mode, hill start assist control and ignition key interlock system,, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P185/65R15, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.

Visit Us Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a dependable Venue today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

2021 Hyundai Venue P...
 72,135 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson ...
 80,533 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 76,602 KM
$38,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory