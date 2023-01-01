Menu
2021 Hyundai Venue

71,005 KM

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

902-569-2277

PREFERRED

2021 Hyundai Venue

PREFERRED

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

71,005KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10391745
  • Stock #: S44343
  • VIN: KMHRC8A32MU074343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2021 Hyundai Venue. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners.

FIERY RED, BLACK, STITCHED CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select w/snow mode, hill start assist control and ignition key interlock system,, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P185/65R15, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.

For a must-own Hyundai Venue come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

