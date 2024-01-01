$26,598+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
2021 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$26,598
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,824 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this dependable 2021 Jeep Cherokee. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Rear Child Safety Locks, ParkView Back-Up Camera.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TRAILHAWK JEEP VALUE PACKAGE CREDIT, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Universal Garage Door Opener, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Security Alarm, Front Ventilated Seats, Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats, TRAILHAWK JEEP VALUE PACKAGE CREDIT, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: Premium Alpine Speaker System, CommandView Dual Pane Sunroof, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Off-Road Information Pages, SiriusXM Traffic, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Universal Garage Door Opener, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Security Alarm, Front Ventilated Seats, Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats, OLIVE GREEN PEARL, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS.
Visit Us Today
For a must-own Jeep Cherokee come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Experience Hyundai
Experience Hyundai
Call Dealer
902-569-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277