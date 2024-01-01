Menu
This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this dependable 2021 Jeep Cherokee. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Rear Child Safety Locks, ParkView Back-Up Camera.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TRAILHAWK JEEP VALUE PACKAGE CREDIT, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Universal Garage Door Opener, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Security Alarm, Front Ventilated Seats, Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats, TRAILHAWK JEEP VALUE PACKAGE CREDIT, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: Premium Alpine Speaker System, CommandView Dual Pane Sunroof, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Off-Road Information Pages, SiriusXM Traffic, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Universal Garage Door Opener, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Security Alarm, Front Ventilated Seats, Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats, OLIVE GREEN PEARL, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS.

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$26,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,824KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX0MD220329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,824 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this dependable 2021 Jeep Cherokee. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Rear Child Safety Locks, ParkView Back-Up Camera.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TRAILHAWK JEEP VALUE PACKAGE CREDIT, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Universal Garage Door Opener, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Security Alarm, Front Ventilated Seats, Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats, TRAILHAWK JEEP VALUE PACKAGE CREDIT, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: Premium Alpine Speaker System, CommandView Dual Pane Sunroof, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Off-Road Information Pages, SiriusXM Traffic, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Universal Garage Door Opener, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Security Alarm, Front Ventilated Seats, Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats, OLIVE GREEN PEARL, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS.

Visit Us Today
For a must-own Jeep Cherokee come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

