
2021 Jeep Compass
Altitude
Location
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
902-894-4069
76,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDEB6MT533936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PS3936
- Mileage 76,150 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
