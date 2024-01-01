Menu
2021 Jeep Compass

76,150 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

76,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,150 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Additional Options from Discover Kia
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

