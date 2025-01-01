$24,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N069219A
- Mileage 30,897 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2021 Jeep Compass. Side Impact Beams, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, ParkView Back-Up Camera.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GH TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH), SiriusXM Traffic, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, LED Taillamps, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, Front Ventilated Seats, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/LED Signature, Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Driver Seat Memory, Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats, Power Liftgate, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GH TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH), SiriusXM Traffic, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, LED Taillamps, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, Front Ventilated Seats, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/LED Signature, Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Driver Seat Memory, Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats, Power Liftgate, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION, ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD), DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK W/RUBY RED ACCENT, PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Diamond Cut Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.
Visit Us Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Jeep Compass!
