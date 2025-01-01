Menu
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldnt be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2021 Jeep Compass. Side Impact Beams, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, ParkView Back-Up Camera.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GH TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH), SiriusXM Traffic, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, LED Taillamps, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, Front Ventilated Seats, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/LED Signature, Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Driver Seat Memory, Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats, Power Liftgate, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION, ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD), DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK W/RUBY RED ACCENT, PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Diamond Cut Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.

Visit Us Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Jeep Compass!

2021 Jeep Compass

30,897 KM

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

2021 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,897KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDB6MT542234

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N069219A
  • Mileage 30,897 KM

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this dependable 2021 Jeep Compass. Side Impact Beams, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, ParkView Back-Up Camera.

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GH TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH), SiriusXM Traffic, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, LED Taillamps, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, Front Ventilated Seats, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/LED Signature, Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Driver Seat Memory, Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats, Power Liftgate, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GH TRAILHAWK ELITE -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH), SiriusXM Traffic, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, LED Taillamps, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription, Front Ventilated Seats, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/LED Signature, Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Driver Seat Memory, Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats, Power Liftgate, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION, ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD), DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK W/RUBY RED ACCENT, PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Diamond Cut Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.

Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Jeep Compass!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2021 Jeep Compass