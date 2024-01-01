Menu
2021 Kia Forte

104,184 KM

2021 Kia Forte

GT Limited

11925887

2021 Kia Forte

GT Limited

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

Used
104,184KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF44AC2ME374847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,184 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Kia Forte