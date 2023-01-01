2021 Kia Seltos

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10029702

10029702 Stock #: PS6289

PS6289 VIN: KNDERCAA3M7086289

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.