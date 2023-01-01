Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Seltos

44,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Seltos

2021 Kia Seltos

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Seltos

EX

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

  1. 10029702
  2. 10029702
  3. 10029702
  4. 10029702
  5. 10029702
  6. 10029702
  7. 10029702
  8. 10029702
  9. 10029702
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
44,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10029702
  • Stock #: PS6289
  • VIN: KNDERCAA3M7086289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Discover Kia

2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 118,420 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2021 Honda Civic EX
 36,201 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 225,453 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Discover Kia
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Discover Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-4069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory