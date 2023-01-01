2021 Kia Seltos

$27,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 8 0 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10605288

10605288 Stock #: N225238A

N225238A VIN: KNDEPCAA0M7051098

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,804 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.