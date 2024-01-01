Menu
2021 Kia Seltos

65,647 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos

EX

11987790

2021 Kia Seltos

EX

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,647KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDERCAA0M7136159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,647 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Additional Options from Discover Kia
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2021 Kia Seltos