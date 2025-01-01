Menu
<p> Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2021 Kia Seltos. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA), Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>Wheels: 17 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Tires: 215/55R17, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Youve earned this- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today! </p>

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,478KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDERCAA9M7228242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PL7484A
  • Mileage 63,478 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2021 Kia Seltos. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA), Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 17 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control, Tires: 215/55R17, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.

Visit Us Today
You've earned this- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

