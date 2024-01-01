Menu
2021 Kia Sorento

54,200 KM

Details Features

$43,195

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sorento

2.5T EX

2021 Kia Sorento

2.5T EX

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$43,195

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRHDLF2MG047425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

