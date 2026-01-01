$15,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Kia Sportage
LX
2021 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Steele Auto Group
600 N River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
902-894-4069
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
125,122KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPM3AC1M7860094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SCARLET RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 2WD, LX FWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SCARLET RED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Discover KIA
600 N River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
Call Dealer
902-894-XXXX(click to show)
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-894-4069
2021 Kia Sportage