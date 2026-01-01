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Small SUV 2WD, LX FWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2021 Kia Sportage

125,122 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Sportage

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14403379.821767234?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=15751

2021 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

600 N River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

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Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,122KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPM3AC1M7860094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SCARLET RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 2WD, LX FWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SCARLET RED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

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600 N River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

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902-894-XXXX

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902-894-4069

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$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-894-4069

2021 Kia Sportage