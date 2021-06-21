Menu
2021 Mazda MAZDA3

19,614 KM

Details Description Features

$29,937

+ tax & licensing
$29,937

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Mazda

902-894-8593

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT | AWD | Premium Package

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT | AWD | Premium Package

Location

Centennial Mazda

402 Mt Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 2A1

902-894-8593

$29,937

+ taxes & licensing

19,614KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7530898
  • Stock #: U1471A
  • VIN: JM1BPBML9M1307719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polymetal Grey
  • Interior Colour Garnet Red Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,614 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Mazda, 402 Mt. Edward Road, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you – call us toll-free at 1-902-894-8593.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Centennial Mazda

Centennial Mazda

Centennial Mazda

402 Mt Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 2A1

