Youll have no regrets driving this reliable 2021 Mazda Mazda6. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Low Tire Pressure Warning, Smart Brake Support (SBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17 Dark Grey High Lustre Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Tires: 225/55R17 All Season, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Low Tire Pressure Warning, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Stop By Today
For a must-own Mazda Mazda6 come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

98,778 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,778KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1GL1VMXM1609037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS9037
  • Mileage 98,778 KM

Vehicle Description

You'll have no regrets driving this reliable 2021 Mazda Mazda6. Tire Pressure Monitoring System Low Tire Pressure Warning, Smart Brake Support (SBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17 Dark Grey High Lustre Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Tires: 225/55R17 All Season, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Low Tire Pressure Warning, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Stop By Today
For a must-own Mazda Mazda6 come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2021 Mazda MAZDA6