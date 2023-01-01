Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Rogue

104,012 KM

Details Features

$36,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Rogue

Platinum

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

  1. 10452132
  2. 10452132
  3. 10452132
  4. 10452132
  5. 10452132
  6. 10452132
  7. 10452132
  8. 10452132
  9. 10452132
  10. 10452132
  11. 10452132
  12. 10452132
Contact Seller

$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
104,012KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10452132
  • Stock #: PA0255
  • VIN: JN8AT3DD6MW300255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA0255
  • Mileage 104,012 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Discover Kia

2020 Kia Soul EX
 101,053 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Legacy 3...
 109,121 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Soul EX+
 121,596 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Discover Kia
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Discover Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-4069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory