Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Sentra

17,855 KM

Details Features

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

902-892-6577

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Sentra

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

902-892-6577

  1. 9399835
  2. 9399835
  3. 9399835
  4. 9399835
  5. 9399835
  6. 9399835
  7. 9399835
  8. 9399835
  9. 9399835
  10. 9399835
  11. 9399835
  12. 9399835
  13. 9399835
  14. 9399835
  15. 9399835
  16. 9399835
  17. 9399835
  18. 9399835
  19. 9399835
  20. 9399835
Contact Seller

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

17,855KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9399835
  • Stock #: 22-322A
  • VIN: 3N1AB8CV6MY311774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22-322A
  • Mileage 17,855 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2022 Toyota Prius Pr...
 21,974 KM
$46,988 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape Tit...
 70,897 KM
$18,988 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey C...
 108,126 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

Call Dealer

902-892-XXXX

(click to show)

902-892-6577

Alternate Numbers
855-781-7902
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory