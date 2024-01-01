Menu
NEW ARRIVAL SV PACKAGE - LOTS OF COMFORT OPTIONS CHECK THIS UNIT OUT AT DISCOVER KIA

2021 Nissan Versa

90,830 KM

$20,495

+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Versa

SV

SV

SV

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,830KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CN8EV0ML877231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA7231
  • Mileage 90,830 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL
SV PACKAGE - LOTS OF COMFORT OPTIONS
CHECK THIS UNIT OUT AT DISCOVER KIA

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-XXXX

902-894-4069

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2021 Nissan Versa