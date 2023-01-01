Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Toyota C-HR

61,105 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Toyota C-HR

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota C-HR

LE

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

  1. 10712408
  2. 10712408
  3. 10712408
  4. 10712408
  5. 10712408
  6. 10712408
  7. 10712408
  8. 10712408
  9. 10712408
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
61,105KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNKHMBX1M1109419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,105 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Discover Kia

Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra L for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2010 Hyundai Elantra L 98,768 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2012 Hyundai Tucson GLS 108,959 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 123,018 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Discover Kia
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Discover Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-4069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota C-HR