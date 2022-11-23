Menu
2021 Toyota Highlander

56,393 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

902-569-2277

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

56,393KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,393 KM

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2021 Toyota Highlander. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.

Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: Unique 18 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/65R18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

