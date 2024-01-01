Menu
<p> Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2021 Volkswagen Jetta. Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 6.5J x 16 Dual-Tone Rama Alloy, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: start/stop system w/regenerative braking, Body-Coloured Exterior Mirror Housings, Technical Rain Decorative Inserts, Leather-Wrapped Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Remote Start Preparation, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16 95H All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.</p>

80,050 KM

$25,798

+ tax & licensing
HIGHLINE

HIGHLINE

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Used
80,050KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWE57BU1MM073622

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA3622
  • Mileage 80,050 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

