$25,798+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
2021 Volkswagen Jetta
HIGHLINE
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$25,798
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PA3622
- Mileage 80,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2021 Volkswagen Jetta. Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 6.5J x 16 Dual-Tone Rama Alloy, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: start/stop system w/regenerative braking, Body-Coloured Exterior Mirror Housings, Technical Rain Decorative Inserts, Leather-Wrapped Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Remote Start Preparation, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16 95H All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.
Visit Us Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Experience Hyundai
Experience Hyundai
Call Dealer
902-569-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277