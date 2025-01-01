Menu
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldnt be easier! Make the right choice with this impeccable 2022 Audi e-tron. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Power Rear Child Safety Locks.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio.

Visit Us Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a trustworthy e-tron today!

2022 Audi E-Tron

79,351 KM

$45,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi E-Tron

55 Progressiv

12422250

2022 Audi E-Tron

55 Progressiv

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,351KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1AAAGE0NB021980

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA1980
  • Mileage 79,351 KM

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this impeccable 2022 Audi e-tron. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Power Rear Child Safety Locks.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Streaming Audio.

Visit Us Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a trustworthy e-tron today!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2022 Audi E-Tron