<p> This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this impeccable 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV. Tire Pressure Monitor System, manual learn, Tire Fill Alert, Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control, Seat belts, 3-point, rear outboard and centre position. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>Wireless Charging for devices, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto capability, Wipers, front intermittent, variable, with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up and Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 17 (43.2 cm) Silver painted aluminum.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Treat yourself- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today! </p>

2022 Chevrolet Bolt

79,922 KM

$25,795

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV LT

2022 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV LT

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$25,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,922KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FY6S02N4110690

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N512044A
  • Mileage 79,922 KM

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV. Tire Pressure Monitor System, manual learn, Tire Fill Alert, Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control, Seat belts, 3-point, rear outboard and centre position.

Wireless Charging for devices, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto capability, Wipers, front intermittent, variable, with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up and Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 17 (43.2 cm) Silver painted aluminum.

Treat yourself- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$25,795

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2022 Chevrolet Bolt