2022 Chevrolet Bolt
EUV LT
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N512044A
- Mileage 79,922 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV. Tire Pressure Monitor System, manual learn, Tire Fill Alert, Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control, Seat belts, 3-point, rear outboard and centre position.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wireless Charging for devices, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto capability, Wipers, front intermittent, variable, with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up and Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 17 (43.2 cm) Silver painted aluminum.
