$20,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT
Location
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
902-894-4069
Used
44,658KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA6NC024117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,658 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH LOCAL CAR JUST ARRIVED
GREAT ON FUEL AND LOTS OF OPTIONS
THIS COMPACT CAR WILL SAVE YOU $$$ WITH LOW FUEL COSTS.
CHECK IT OUT AT DISCOVER KIA
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
