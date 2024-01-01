2022 Chevrolet Trax

Menu
As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Tire Pressure Monitor System, StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control, Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions, Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual, Rear Vision Camera.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE, TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER DIRECT INJECTION SIDI (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windshield, acoustic laminated, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 16 (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel.

22,450 KM

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

VIN KL7CJPSM9NB560675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,450 KM

Vehicle Description

As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Tire Pressure Monitor System, StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control, Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions, Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual, Rear Vision Camera.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE, TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER DIRECT INJECTION SIDI (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windshield, acoustic laminated, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 16 (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel.

Stop By Today
Live a little- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

