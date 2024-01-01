$22,949+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,450 KM
Vehicle Description
As reported by NHTSA: 5 Star Overall Crash Rating. Tire Pressure Monitor System, StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control, Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions, Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual, Rear Vision Camera.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE, TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER DIRECT INJECTION SIDI (155 hp [115.6 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windshield, acoustic laminated, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 16 (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel.
