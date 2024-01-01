$31,998+ tax & licensing
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,940 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2022 Dodge Charger. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, SiriusXM Guardian Emergency Sos, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, ParkView Back-Up Camera.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EH -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EH -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, PITCH BLACK, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, PERFORMANCE CLOTH SEATS W/HOUNDSTOOTH INSERTS, Window Grid Antenna, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.
Stop By Today
For a must-own Dodge Charger come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!
