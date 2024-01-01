Menu
Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldnt be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2022 Dodge Charger. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, SiriusXM Guardian Emergency Sos, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, ParkView Back-Up Camera.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EH -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EH -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, PITCH BLACK, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, PERFORMANCE CLOTH SEATS W/HOUNDSTOOTH INSERTS, Window Grid Antenna, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.

Stop By Today
For a must-own Dodge Charger come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

2022 Dodge Charger

74,940 KM

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger

GT

2022 Dodge Charger

GT

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,940KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXHG1NH141114

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 74,940 KM

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this reliable 2022 Dodge Charger. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, SiriusXM Guardian Emergency Sos, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, ParkView Back-Up Camera.

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EH -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EH -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, PITCH BLACK, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, PERFORMANCE CLOTH SEATS W/HOUNDSTOOTH INSERTS, Window Grid Antenna, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.

For a must-own Dodge Charger come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-XXXX

902-569-2277

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2022 Dodge Charger