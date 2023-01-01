Menu
2022 Ford Bronco Sport

65,200 KM

+ tax & licensing
Outer Banks

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

65,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: PA7301A
  • VIN: 3FMCR9C69NRD63892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel at ease with this impeccable 2022 Ford Bronco Sport. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Management System with G.O.A.T. Modes ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Rear Parking Sensors.

ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 18 Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum -inc: Machined-face, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: 225/60R18 All Season BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.

Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Ford Bronco Sport!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

