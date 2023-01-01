$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10391742
- Stock #: PA7301A
- VIN: 3FMCR9C69NRD63892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel at ease with this impeccable 2022 Ford Bronco Sport. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Management System with G.O.A.T. Modes ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Rear Parking Sensors.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 18 Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum -inc: Machined-face, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: 225/60R18 All Season BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.
Vehicle Features
