Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Youll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2022 Hyundai Elantra. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>SPACE BLACK, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Steel gray, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode selection, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P195/65R15 All-Season.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> For a must-own Hyundai Elantra come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!</p>

2022 Hyundai Elantra

44,832 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Watch This Vehicle
12128397

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,832KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG6NU313831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TL3831
  • Mileage 44,832 KM

Vehicle Description

You'll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2022 Hyundai Elantra. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
SPACE BLACK, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Steel gray, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode selection, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P195/65R15 All-Season.

Visit Us Today
For a must-own Hyundai Elantra come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT 79,922 KM $25,795 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Charger GT for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2022 Dodge Charger GT 75,217 KM $30,185 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2018 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L 28,055 KM $17,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Elantra