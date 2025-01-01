Menu
date 2025-01-01

2022 Hyundai Elantra

You'll have no regrets driving this reliable 2022 Hyundai Elantra. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
SPACE BLACK, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Steel gray, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode selection, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P195/65R15 All-Season.

Stop By Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

2022 Hyundai Elantra

23,108 KM

$20,795

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

12156018

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$20,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,108KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG6NU309004

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TL9004
  • Mileage 23,108 KM

You'll have no regrets driving this reliable 2022 Hyundai Elantra. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

SPACE BLACK, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Steel gray, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode selection, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P195/65R15 All-Season.

Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$20,795

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2022 Hyundai Elantra