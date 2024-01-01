Menu
Feel at ease with this reliable 2022 Hyundai Kona. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
SURFY BLUE, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control.

2022 Hyundai KONA

20,418 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,418KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K12AB5NU812262

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,418 KM

Feel at ease with this reliable 2022 Hyundai Kona. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
SURFY BLUE, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control.

Visit Us Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2022 Hyundai KONA