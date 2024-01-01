Menu
<p> Youll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2022 Hyundai Tucson. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>TITAN GREY, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a tried-and-true Tucson today!</p>

2022 Hyundai Tucson

70,644 KM

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
Preferred w/Trend Package

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

70,644KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCAE4NU027043

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,644 KM

You'll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2022 Hyundai Tucson. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.

TITAN GREY, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control.

A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a tried-and-true Tucson today!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

