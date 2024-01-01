$31,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,101 KM
Vehicle Description
You'll have no regrets driving this reliable 2022 Hyundai Tucson. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
SHIMMERING SILVER, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control.
Vehicle Features
